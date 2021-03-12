Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Rain. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
