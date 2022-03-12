 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News