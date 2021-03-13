This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
