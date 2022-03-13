 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News