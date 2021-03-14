Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.