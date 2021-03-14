This evening in Carbondale: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll …
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see thund…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 48F. Winds N at…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks i…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. You may …