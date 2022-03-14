This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
