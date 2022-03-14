 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

