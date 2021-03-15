Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.