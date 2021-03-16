This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Mainly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
