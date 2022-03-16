 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News