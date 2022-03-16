This evening in Carbondale: Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
