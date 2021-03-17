Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.