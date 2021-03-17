This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see thund…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
For the drive home in Carbondale: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 48F. Winds N at…
This evening in Carbondale: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. You may …
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Rain. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inc…