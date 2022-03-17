This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Mostly clear skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
