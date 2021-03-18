For the drive home in Carbondale: Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
