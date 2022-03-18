 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Overcast with showers at times. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News