Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east.