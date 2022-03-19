Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carbondale. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.