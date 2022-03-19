Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Carbondale. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain looks likely for all of Illinois Friday with severe storms possible in the southern part of the state. Check out the latest timing and see what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast.
Ready for spring? Good news in the forecast this week.
Wednesday will be a fantastic March day in central and southern Illinois, but a cold front Thursday evening will bring rain back to the area and lower our temps. Full details in our latest forecast.
Rain chances will stay small for today across central & southern Illinois, but are going up in a big way for Friday. See how long the rain will stick around & how cold it will get behind the front.
Mostly cloudy skies will gradually become sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Exp…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Perio…