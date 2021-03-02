Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
