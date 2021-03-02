Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.