For the drive home in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chan…
This evening in Carbondale: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showe…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine …