Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chan…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine …