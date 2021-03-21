Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.