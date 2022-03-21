Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.