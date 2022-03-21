For the drive home in Carbondale: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain looks likely for all of Illinois Friday with severe storms possible in the southern part of the state. Check out the latest timing and see what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast.
Wednesday will be a fantastic March day in central and southern Illinois, but a cold front Thursday evening will bring rain back to the area and lower our temps. Full details in our latest forecast.
Rain chances will stay small for today across central & southern Illinois, but are going up in a big way for Friday. See how long the rain will stick around & how cold it will get behind the front.
Mostly cloudy skies will gradually become sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
Watch now: Nice today, but colder and wet conditions for Tuesday across central and southern Illinois
Enjoy the high temps in the 70s today. A cold front arriving tonight will bring colder weather and quite a bit of rain both Tuesday and Wednesday. See all the changes in our updated forecast video.
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Exp…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies …