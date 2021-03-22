Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.