For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
