This evening in Carbondale: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
