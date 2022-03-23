This evening in Carbondale: Mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale tomorrow. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
