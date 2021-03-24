Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 55-degree low is foreca…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday's forecast is …