Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east.