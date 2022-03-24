Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 35F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.