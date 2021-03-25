Carbondale's evening forecast: Thunderstorms and gusty winds in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
