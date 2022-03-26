Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This evening in Carbondale: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Scattered frost possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

