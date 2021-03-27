Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.