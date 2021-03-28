Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.