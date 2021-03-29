Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's…
This evening in Carbondale: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degre…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 55-degree low is foreca…
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday's forecast is …