Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.