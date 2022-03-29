Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Mainly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.