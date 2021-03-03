Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from THU 4:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
