 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News