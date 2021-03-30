Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 42F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
