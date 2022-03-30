 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

