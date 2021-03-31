Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.