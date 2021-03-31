This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drasti…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degre…
This evening in Carbondale: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees toda…
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Thunderstorms and gusty winds in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Wind…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Carbondale w…