Carbondale's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
