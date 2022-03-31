Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.