This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.