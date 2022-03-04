Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
