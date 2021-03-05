This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
