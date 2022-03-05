For the drive home in Carbondale: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. It sh…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expect…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. W…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Br…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
A series of dramatic temperature changes is expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and a potential for snow later in the week.
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.