Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.