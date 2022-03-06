This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. SSE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
