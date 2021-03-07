Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.