For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a wet night, rain and snow are still possible this morning before we dry out this afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at what to expect today and in the days ahead.
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. It sh…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Br…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expect…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees toda…
A series of dramatic temperature changes is expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and a potential for snow later in the week.