For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 de…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tod…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's U…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbond…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale people will see temperatu…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …