This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tod…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 de…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's U…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll …
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale people will see temperatu…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations le…