Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

