For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
