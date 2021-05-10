 Skip to main content
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

