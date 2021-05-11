This evening in Carbondale: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
