May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

