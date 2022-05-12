May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.