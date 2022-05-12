Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
